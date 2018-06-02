Health care workers keep elderly from dying in the streets

In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, Bob Davis, 78, receives a haircut from Yakima Neighborhood Health Services' Jesus Campos, respite-housing case manager, at a respite unit in Yakima, Wash. Davis suffers from dementia and has been shuffled between different service providers, the hospital and police before finally ending up in the care of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. Yakima Herald-Republic via AP Shawn Gust