Bangor cocktail makers to compete for best bloody mary

A number of cocktail makers in Bangor will be battling it out for the honor of the "best" bloody mary cocktail.
The inaugural competition may get heated, but it's all for a great cause — proceeds will benefit the Hemophilia Alliance of Maine. WABI-TV reports Tito's Vodka has donated all the vodka for the event and competitors will bring their own mix, spices, and garnishes for their unique cocktail.
The competition will be held Sunday in Bangor. Jill Packard of the Hemophilia Alliance of Maine says the event will help bring awareness to bleeding disorders and helping people get correctly diagnosed.
Comments