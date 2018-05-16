UK central banker apologizes for 'menopausal' remark

This Feb. 8, 2018 file photo shows Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent in London. One of Britain's top central bankers has apologized for using sexist language when saying the British economy is entering a "menopausal" moment. In a statement Wednesday, May 16 in response to The Daily Telegraph's front-page headline, Ben Broadbent said he was "sorry" for his "poor choice of language" in an interview with the newspaper. PA via AP, file Victoria Jones