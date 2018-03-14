Costco, Utah woman settle lawsuit over E. coli poisoning

Costco and a woman who claimed the chicken salad she ate from there poisoned her with E. coli, causing her to need a kidney transplant, have reached an agreement but court records do not give any details.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that 21-year-old Chloe Rodgerson's lawsuit was dismissed on Monday in U.S. District Court. Court records say both parties reached an undisclosed agreement.
Seattle-based attorney William Marler, one of the lawyers representing Rodgerson, declined to comment.
Representatives of Costco Wholesale Corp. could not be immediately reached Tuesday morning. The company previously denied the claims.
Never miss a local story.
The suit, which sought unspecified monetary damages, alleged Costco was negligent for manufacturing and selling the "adulterated food product" that caused Rodgerson's injuries.
Comments