Friday's Sports in Brief

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat Houston 108-105, snapping the Rockets' 17-game winning streak.
James Harden scored 40 points but the Rockets lost for the first time since Jan. 27 at New Orleans.
Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors won their seventh straight in a matchup between the respective conference leaders.
The Rockets shot 9 for 27 from 3-point range, matching their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.
Clint Capela had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets. Chris Paul and Eric Gordon each scored 14 points, and Trevor Ariza had 13 as Houston's road winning streak ended at 10.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jae Crowder scored a season-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz won their fifth straight with a 95-78 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, who have lost 16 in a row.
Joe Ingles added 16 points for Utah, while Ricky Rubio had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 18 points, and Ben McLemore finished with 14. Jarell Martin contributed 13, while making only five of his 15 shots as Memphis shot 37 percent for the game.
Utah never trailed in the second half and Memphis never really threatened after the early minutes of the third quarter.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A starting quarterback. A three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. A shut-down cornerback. With three major trades, the Cleveland Browns let it be known that they intend to be taken seriously.
Two months after an agonizing 0-16 season mercifully ended, new general manager John Dorsey addressed three major needs on the eve of free agency by acquiring mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a deal with Buffalo, wide receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami and cornerback Damarious Randall from Green Bay, a person with direct knowledge of the overhaul told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Teams are not permitted to announce any trades until next week.
In exchange, the Browns shipped quarterback DeShone Kizer and swapped late-round picks with the Packers, gave the Dolphins a fourth-round pick this season and a seventh in 2019 and sent the Bills the No. 65 overall pick in this year's draft.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks cut ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman, who became one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks during his seven seasons with the team.
The team informed Sherman early in the day he would be released, and he confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press. The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday to discuss his future. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting.
Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who went on to become a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league's best for several years. He will be 30 years old going into next season and coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cost him half of the 2017 season.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's Mike Evans agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension that makes him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL.
The deal includes $55 million guaranteed and also makes Evans the highest-paid player with the Buccaneers with an average annual salary of $16.5 million. That's second among NFL receivers behind Antonio Brown's $17 million.
Evans acknowledged the extension, which runs through 2023, in an Instagram post, noting he will be "spending the next several seasons in Tampa Bay" with a singular focus on helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl.
The Buccaneers also re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who appeared in six games last season. He is 35 years old and has played 13 seasons in the NFL. He returns on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets star Mark Gastineau made an emotional plea to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to help former players like him who are dealing with football-related health issues.
During a radio interview on 710 WOR Radio in New York on Thursday night, Gastineau says that he wants ailing players to be "treated right" by the NFL. The 61-year-old Gastineau announced last year that he was diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, and believes the conditions are the result of brain trauma from playing in the NFL for 10 seasons.
Gastineau says Goodell told him when they talked over a year ago that he should let him know if he needs anything. The former sack-dancing star began to cry during the interview with host Pete McCarthy when he spoke of his daily struggles to get out of bed and remember names.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball players' union head Tony Clark claims the Marlins' rebuilding decision is different from the ones that led to World Series titles for the Chicago Cubs and Houston because Miami broke up a competitive club.
"Those teams didn't tear themselves down," Clark said. "Those teams went through rough stretches. And then they added, too. When you start with a team that has a number of talented players and you tear that down, it's a different conversation than starting from scratch and building up."
The union has filed grievance two weeks ago against Miami, Pittsburgh, Oakland and Tampa Bay, accusing them of not properly using money received in revenue sharing.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was held out of what was to have been his first big league spring training game this year due to an injured upper right hamstring.
"When he was getting ready today, his pregame stuff and kind of getting his legs loose, it tightened up on him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after a 6-4 win over a Kansas City split squad. "We had the trainers look at him and it just made sense to just not throw him out there."
Jansen never warmed up in the bullpen and Zach Neal came out to pitch the ninth inning for the Dodgers. Roberts said he expects Jansen will pitch in a minor league game on Monday, then hopefully work in his first big league spring training game next Thursday against the Royals.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Okposo was hurt when he and Senators forward Bobby Ryan didn't see each other and collided early in the second period of Buffalo's 4-3 shootout win at Ottawa on Thursday.
A head injury was an issue for Okposo last year when concussion-related symptoms nearly derailed his career. Okposo lost weight and had difficulty sleeping and spent a week in the hospital after sustaining a concussion during what he called a routine hit in practice.
The 11-year veteran is tied for third among Sabres with 38 points (11 goals and 27 assists) in 65 games this season.
OFTERSCHWANG, Germany (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won her second straight overall World Cup title, finishing third in a giant slalom.
Ranked fourth after the opening run, the Olympic GS champion from the United States improved a spot and trailed winner Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.74 seconds. It was the Norwegian's first career win.
Even before her final run, Shiffrin was guaranteed the crystal globe as her only remaining rival, Wendy Holdener, failed to get the win or second place she needed to maintain her mathematical title chance. The Swiss skier finished 14th.
With five events remaining, Shiffrin holds an insurmountable 603-points lead over Holdener in the overall standings. Shiffrin is the second American female skier to win multiple overall titles. Lindsey Vonn won the sport's most coveted prize four times.
