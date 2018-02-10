Puppy to fill void left by Albany hospice therapy dog

This photo taken Jan. 31, 2018, shows Tracy Calhoun holding golden retriever puppy Ember, right, and one of her brothers at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Ore. Ember the golden retriever may never have as many friends, Facebook followers or book deals as JJ, her predecessor at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Or then again, she might. Either way, it's OK with the staff members at Evergreen. Right now, they're happy to just have Ember being Ember. Albany Democrat-Herald via AP Amanda Loman