Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

Larry Nassar faces Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina prior to his sentencing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, after the seventh day of victim impact statements in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison as Aquilina declared: "I just signed your death warrant." The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Nassar's victims were able to confront him face to face in the Michigan courtroom. Lansing State Journal via AP Matthew Dae Smith