US approves land exchange for road through Alaska refuge

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, center, speaks during an event in the office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, second from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Zinke was joined by Alaskan officials regarding the Interior Department's decision to the construction of a road through a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.The road would connect the communities of King Cove and Cold Bay, which has an all-weather airport needed for emergency medical flights. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker listens at right. Susan Walsh AP Photo