News

Delegation: More mental health help needed for Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 12:17 AM

BOSTON

The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation is pressing federal officials on efforts to address mental health challenges in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In a letter Friday to Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Elinore McCance-Katz, the 11-member delegation, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, points out hurricanes and tropical storms can trigger emotional distress.

The letter notes Puerto Rico's single suicide prevention hotline with just twelve crisis counselors has seen a surge of calls, forcing employees to work extra hours.

The letter asks a series of questions about what services the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provided after the disasters and what additional federal resources are needed in both regions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the Massachusetts delegation visited Puerto Rico last week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

    A fire that damaged the doors of Heavenly Grace Ministries church in Socastee is under investigation.

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee
Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case
Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

View More Video