My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania with his medical marijuana card in Emmaus, Pa. As gun-loving Pennsylvania becomes the latest state to operate a medical marijuana program, with the first dispensary on track to begin sales next month, authorities are warning patients that federal law bars marijuana users from having guns or ammunition. Gruver is weighing what to do with his .22-caliber rifle and a handgun he keeps for home defense. Matt Rourke AP Photo