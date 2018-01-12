West Virginia drug plan calls for limiting prescriptions

West Virginia health officials have proposed limiting initial opioid prescriptions, increasing oversight to stop inappropriate prescribing and requiring all emergency responders carry overdose antidotes in a state response to the drug state crisis that killed 884 people in 2016.
The plan comes from a panel of public health experts from West Virginia and Johns Hopkins University with public and state agency input.
A dozen state senators already have introduced to generally limit initial doctor and dentist prescriptions of opiates for acute, or short-term, pain to seven days. The bill would limit those painkiller prescriptions to three days for minors and for emergency-room outpatients.
More than 30,000 West Virginians are already in drug treatment. The state has the nation's highest drug overdose death rate.
The report is posted online at http://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/default.aspx .
