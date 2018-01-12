News

West Virginia drug plan calls for limiting prescriptions

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:47 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia health officials have proposed limiting initial opioid prescriptions, increasing oversight to stop inappropriate prescribing and requiring all emergency responders carry overdose antidotes in a state response to the drug state crisis that killed 884 people in 2016.

The plan comes from a panel of public health experts from West Virginia and Johns Hopkins University with public and state agency input.

A dozen state senators already have introduced to generally limit initial doctor and dentist prescriptions of opiates for acute, or short-term, pain to seven days. The bill would limit those painkiller prescriptions to three days for minors and for emergency-room outpatients.

More than 30,000 West Virginians are already in drug treatment. The state has the nation's highest drug overdose death rate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The report is posted online at http://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/default.aspx .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Horry police announce cold case arrest

    Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced the resolution of an almost 7-year-old cold case in the 2011 homicide of Joseph Williamson on Thursday. Andre Wiley Davis was arrested in NC on the charges and will be extradited to Horry County.

Horry police announce cold case arrest

Horry police announce cold case arrest 1:23

Horry police announce cold case arrest
Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures
Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

View More Video