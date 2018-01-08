News

UAMS says 258 layoffs among 600 job cuts amid $30M shortfall

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:31 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences says it will lay off 258 workers and leave another 350 or so positions unfilled as it addresses a $30 million hole in its budget.

The university chancellor notified 10,900 employees Monday. The school said in a statement it could no longer use reserve money to ensure that it wouldn't exceed its $1.5 billion budget. Spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the cuts will save $30 million in the rest of this fiscal year and about $60 million next year.

UAMS has employees in 73 of the state's 75 counties.

Taylor said that after reviewing its operations the university discovered it had to cut 600 positions to meet its budget. She said 258 of the posts are filled and those jobs will be eliminated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

    The parents of 18-year-old Keshawn Steele and 19-year-old Tyron Steele, of Mount Gilead, N.C. speak at a bond hearing Sunday morning.

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 8:12

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing
Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase
Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:45

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand

View More Video