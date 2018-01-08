UAMS says 258 layoffs among 600 job cuts amid $30M shortfall

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences says it will lay off 258 workers and leave another 350 or so positions unfilled as it addresses a $30 million hole in its budget.
The university chancellor notified 10,900 employees Monday. The school said in a statement it could no longer use reserve money to ensure that it wouldn't exceed its $1.5 billion budget. Spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the cuts will save $30 million in the rest of this fiscal year and about $60 million next year.
UAMS has employees in 73 of the state's 75 counties.
Taylor said that after reviewing its operations the university discovered it had to cut 600 positions to meet its budget. She said 258 of the posts are filled and those jobs will be eliminated.
