Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in yard

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND

The mother of a developmentally disabled 5-year-old boy found buried in the backyard of a Cleveland home has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Larissa Rodriguez didn't speak during her arraignment Tuesday. She remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Authorities on Dec. 19 found the body of Jordan Rodriguez buried in bags in the yard of his Cleveland home.

Police say Larissa Rodriguez showed authorities where the boy was buried. Court documents say she told police she and her boyfriend buried the boy after finding him unresponsive.

Court documents also say the boy's remains showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have said Jordan died in September.

A message seeking comment left with a public defender for Rodriguez wasn't immediately returned.

