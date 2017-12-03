News

Resident questions woman's claim of poisoning neighbors

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:06 PM

SHELBURNE, Vt.

A Vermont senior living facility resident says she doesn't believe a woman tested a deadly toxin on neighbors.

First responders were called to Wake Robin facility in Shelburne last week for possible ricin exposure. Seventy-year-old Betty Miller was placed in federal custody after telling investigators she made the ricin because she wanted to "injure herself" and had tested the poison's effectiveness on other residents.

Fellow resident Claire Anderson says she hasn't heard of anyone else falling ill. She says she doesn't know Miller but says she may have concocted the story about poisoning others.

Health officials say no one is currently ill from the ricin.

Miller is in custody and said in court that she is working on getting a lawyer. A judge noted she had a "lengthy mental health history" but did not elaborate.

