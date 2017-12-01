Health care fallout: Fate of 8M low-income children in limbo

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 20017 photo, TC Bell sits with his two daughters Dagny, 8 and Emma, 4 before they get dressed for school, at their home in Denver. Bell's daughters are recipients of the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP, which is a program that provides low-cost coverage to families who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. Arizona, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon and the District of Columbia are among the first expected to exhaust their CHIP allotments. Tatiana Flowers AP Photo