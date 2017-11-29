Prosecutors launch ad campaign to combat opioid crisis

Federal law enforcement officials in Massachusetts have launched a public awareness campaign aimed at combatting the opioid epidemic.
Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts William Weinreb said Wednesday that the campaign called "#ResistTheRisk" is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of using, selling and sharing the highly addictive drugs.
The U.S. attorney's office and the New England Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration are placing four ads on public transportation system buses and Red and Orange line trains.
One ad features a picture of a cemetery and says "Keep your name off the next headstone."
The campaign will also include billboard messages and short videos on social media.
The U.S. attorney's office has spent about $60,000 so far on the campaign.
