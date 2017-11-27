News

UNM study: Medical marijuana an alternative for opioids

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:30 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

University of New Mexico researchers say the legal availability of medical marijuana has the potential to reduce opioid use among chronic pain patients.

The work of associate psychology professor Jacob Miguel Vigil and assistant economics professor Sarah See Stith was recently published in the journal PLOS ONE.

The results indicate a strong correlation between enrollment in New Mexico's medical marijuana program and cessation or reduction of opioid use.

Vigil says informal surveys showed a significant proportion of patients substituted their opioid prescriptions with cannabis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The study tracked 37 habitual opioid using, chronic pain patients who enrolled in the state medical marijuana program between 2010 and 2015, compared to 29 patients with similar health conditions who didn't enroll.

As of October, more than 44,000 people were enrolled in the state program.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

    The 48th Annual Bluegrass Festival is being held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center over Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 23-25. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Dozens of acts take the stage during the event while enthusiasts join jam sessions in an adjoining room. General admission is $40 per adult, and $20 for Children age 7-15. Children under 7 are free.

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 0:51

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results 6:39

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results
Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayoral election victory 1:56

Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayoral election victory

View More Video