FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a worker looks at a marijuana plant at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas. Twenty-eight states plus the District of Columbia have enabled the use of marijuana to treat PTSD, and the number has doubled just in the last two years amid increasingly visible advocacy from veterans' groups. John Locher, File AP Photo

Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD

November 26, 2017 09:40 AM

When New York decided to let post-traumatic stress disorder patients use medical marijuana, it joined a fast-rising tide of states.

Twenty-eight states plus the District of Columbia now cover PTSD as part of their medical marijuana programs. The tally has more than doubled in the last two years.

It's happened amid increasingly visible advocacy from veterans' groups, including the 2.2-million-member American Legion. It's pressing the federal government to let Department of Veterans Affairs doctors recommend medical marijuana where it's legal.

But others, including the 82,000-member Vietnam Veterans of America, have qualms about advocating for medical marijuana as a treatment for PTSD. Pot is illegal under federal law and doesn't boast extensive, conclusive medical research.

