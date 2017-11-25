Brazil president has angioplasty, 2 stents implanted

Brazilian President Michel Temer is recovering after undergoing a successful angioplasty in three coronary arteries.
The Sao Paulo hospital that treated Temer said Saturday that two stents were implanted during the procedure late Friday. One of the arteries had a 90-percent obstruction.
The hospital says Temer will be discharged Monday.
The 77-year-old president was admitted to the hospital on Friday night to have a coronary catheter inserted to check for blockages.
Earlier this year, Temer was diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction. At the time, his office had said he planned to treat it with aspirin and a low-fat diet.
Temer also underwent a urological exam on Friday. Last month, he had surgery to reduce the size of his prostate after doctors diagnosed a urological blockage.
