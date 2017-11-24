Dolphins' Cutler ruled out at New England; Moore to start

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore 8) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The New England Patriots have won six straight and are again the team to beat in the AFC East. They will play five of their final six games against division opponents. First up is the Dolphins, on Sunday, Nov. 26, who have lost four straight and may have to give Moore his second start this season at quarterback with Jay Cutler in the concussion protocol.