Real-life ‘Hamburglar’ creates own value meal with food, drink and cash

Much like “Bigfoot,” sightings of the “Hamburglar” have been minimal over the past several years.
Authorities in Maryland believe they have a hunch as to the character’s whereabouts, however, this after a bizarre incident in a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s restaurant.
Surveillance footage courtesy of the Howard County (Md.) Police Department shows a woman leaning in — before making her way through — the drive-thru window of a Columbia, Md., McDonald’s shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 5.
The unknown woman — clad in a long-sleeved black shirt and gray sweatpants — first filled her cup with a fountain beverage before also leaving the scene with a large cardboard box. Despite her face being seen clearly during earlier portions of the footage, the suspect attempted to pull the shirt over her head during the incident, before sloppily vacating the premises.
According to authorities, she made off with cash and food, though it is unknown how much of each was taken.
Howard County Police are offering a $500 reward for information on the suspect. Those with information are asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
