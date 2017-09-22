News

Lions rule out Davis for Atlanta game with concussion

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 9:14 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Atlanta because of a concussion.

Davis, the team's first-round draft pick this year, was hurt in Monday's victory over the New York Giants. The Lions have also ruled out running back Dwayne Washington with a quadriceps injury and safety Tavon Wilson with a shoulder injury. Center Travis Swanson is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury and did not practice Friday.

The Lions also announced that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released defensive end Earl Okine from the practice squad.

