Get by without Planned Parenthood? One Texas effort stumbles

2:11 Matt Hughes Skatepark has plans for renovations Pause

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.12

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:17 Urine and bleach send man to hospital

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?