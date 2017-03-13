Baker: Keeping uninsured rate low is key in Massachusetts

1:00 Police, clergy team up to better community Pause

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?