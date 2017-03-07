Hawaii lawmakers pass aid in dying, Obamacare-type law

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach Pause

0:50 S.C. Army National Guard practices Hazardous Material and Weapons of Mass Destruction training scenarios

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house