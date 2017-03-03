Verdict gives almost $14M to triple amputee for malpractice

A jury has decided that Aiken Regional Medical Centers must pay a triple amputee nearly $14 million in damages in a medical malpractice case.
The Aiken Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2ljrNPA) that 54-year-old Seletha Gartrell of Aiken sued after she lost both her legs above the knee, her left arm below the elbow and fingers from her right hand.
The lawsuit states that doctors and nurses didn't realize that Gartrell had sepsis, a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body responds to infection.
Court records show the jury determined Tuesday that Aiken Regional Medical Centers must pay Gartrell $10 million in economic damages and $3.75 million in non-economic damages.
In a statement, the hospital says Gartrell was admitted with two life-threatening conditions and that she received care that saved her life.
