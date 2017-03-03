GOP health bill: Less government; but what about coverage?

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2

1:55 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.1

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.28

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.27

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.26