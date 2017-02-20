House GOP hails health plan that Democrats call inadequate

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free"

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show