Talk to babies and let them babble back to bridge word gap

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' Pause

3:18 A Closer Look at Carvers Bay boys basketball

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

2:03 Course review group plays Prestwick's 16th hole (video)

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:49 Myrtle Beach girls soar into Lower State semis

1:46 "Compassion Experience" models life conditions of children in developing countries