Small groups rally at Planned Parenthoods in Iowa, Nebraska

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew Pause

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

2:16 Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

2:39 Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A's No. 2 spot with rout of North Myrtle Beach

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour