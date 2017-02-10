Lawmakers OK bill telling women abortion can be halted

2:12 Grand Strand hospitals offer new heart valve procedure Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:17 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 13 - 19

1:53 Georgetown mill and port could be complete by 2036

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour