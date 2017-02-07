News

February 7, 2017 8:45 PM

Construction worker breaks leg and ankle at Scottsdale site

The Associated Press
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Authorities say a worker suffered a broken left leg and ankle after falling 40 feet into a hole at north Scottsdale construction site.

A Scottsdale Fire Department crew was called to the site about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a worker who was climbing out of a 15-foot by 15-foot steel-reinforced hole lost his footing on a ladder and fell.

The 30-year-old man also suffered possible internal injuries, but authorities say he was conscious and able to talk to rescuers.

The man was taken to a Scottsdale hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. His name wasn't immediately released.

