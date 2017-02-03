4-year-old injured after mother allegedly kicked her dies

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished Pause

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

1:57 Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing