Missouri mother given new prosthetic arm after theft

0:30 What's it's like to get up close and personal with a great white shark Pause

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"