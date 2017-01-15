Legion showcases U.S. Constitution in oratorical contest

Later this week, the nation’s 45th president and 48th vice president will be sworn into office, following the procedure designated for Jan. 20, as stated in the 20th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
American Legion Post 111, at its new home, 3003 N. Main St. (U.S. 701 N.), Conway, will play host at 6 p.m. Thursday to the H.W. Dare Maness High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, part of the American Legion Oratorical Contest nationwide. Youth will take turns delivering a speeches about the Constitution,and the assigned topics for 2017 span Amendments 7, 10, 16 and 17.
Students in grades 9-12 at Conway and Carolina Forest high schools, as well as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic High School in Carolina Forest, Conway Christian School, Early College High School at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Scholars Academy at Coastal Carolina University are invited. Apply for free, by Wednesday with Roger McGuigan, chairman, at 843-685-0843, or visit www.horrypost111.org/contactus.html.
McGuigan, administrator for four years, said more participants are sought. He and fellow volunteer coordinators see this whole endeavor, a national event begun in 1938, as a way to help older teens improve their self-confidence, leadership and speaking skills, for benefits later in life, and enhance their knowledge and appreciation of the U.S. Constitution and the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of being a U.S. citizen.
“In hearing some of the ideas from the last contestants,” McGuigan said, “it shows that the students have applied what they learned in their lives and do not take their freedom for granted.”
Q: What planning goes into recruiting contestants on this local level?
A; This contest sponsored by the national American Legion. The state-level winner receives $5,000, and our Horry Conway Post 111 contest is the starting point for this process. Also, the participants for the S.C. contest will receive a $1,500 scholarship for participation in the national contest. If they make the second round, they get an additional $1,500. The grand winner will get $18,000, second place $16,000 and third place $14,000. The contest consists of a speech, 8-10 minutes long, and 3-to-5-minute speeches are given about the assigned topic.
Each year in late September or early October, we contact all the guidance counselors at the schools to present the opportunity to participate in the oratorical contest. We have had several fine contestants. We have several judges we utilize for the contest for this first step, including an education professor from Coastal Carolina University, a retired guidance counselor from Carolina Forest High School, and several others distinguished members of the community.
Q: Among previous participants, what is the farthest someone locally has advanced?
A: In all the years we have been doing the contest, we’ve had all make it to the quadrant level – between the local and state levels. Several years ago, one student from Goose Creek won the national finals, so someone from South Carolina has been successful.
Q: With the oratorical showcase's overall accent on knowing and appreciating the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers’ long-term vision and care for this country, along with promoting the values of citizenship, is high school the most impressionable age range for stoking youth interest to dive into this subject matter more deeply?
A: In our oratorical contest, we have had more ninth-grade students than any other grade.
Q: When reading my all-time favorite biography -- David McCullough’s “John Adams,” from 2001 – I learned an intriguing legacy of the Atlas of Independence: With his reiteration of “government of laws, and not of men,” Adams wrote in 1879, at age 44, the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which McCullough cited as “the oldest functioning written constitution in the world.” How did the constitutions across many of the original 13 colonies, and the Articles of Confederation, pave the way for the U.S. Constitution?
A: They had a marked influence to the creation of our constitution. Our contestants have two areas of concern to compete in the oratorical contest: to analyze the questions raised in the contest rules, which leads to how well they understand the subject matter, and to articulate in presenting the answer in the form of a speech. Knowing the subject matter takes time to study and analyze, then taking the knowledge and making a coherent speech or talk by memory.
Q: Know anyone, for historical trivia’s sake, who has brought up the names of the six people who inked their signatures on the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution? (Roger Sherman from Connecticut, George Read from Delaware, and four Pennsylvanians: George Clymer, Benjamin Franklin, Robert Morris, and James Wilson.)
A: No.
Q: Who’s your favorite among the Founding Fathers? Maybe James Madison, known as “the Father of the Constitution,” and the fourth U.S. president – and shortest of all our presidents, who stood about 5-foot-4?
A: George Washington, because I’m from Pennsylvania. He did a lot in the area I’m from. It used to be when I was a child, at so many inns and bars, I would see a sign that said, “George Washington slept here.”
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
If you compete
WHAT: H.W. Dare Maness High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, part of American Legion Oratorical Contest nationwide
FOR: Students in grades 9-12 at at Conway and Carolina Forest high schools, as well as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic High School in Carolina Forest, Early College High School at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Scholars Academy at Coastal Carolina University.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: American Legion Post 111, 3003 N. Main St. (U.S. 701 N.), Conway
ENTRIES: Due Wednesday with Roger McGuigan at 843-685-0843 or visit www.horrypost111.org/contactus.html.
HOW MUCH: Free to enter
MORE INFORMATION: www.horrypost111.org/Oratorical.html, and www.legion.org/oratorical
