Donald Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles

1:17 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.18 Pause

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.17

2:26 What is the harvest moon?

1:27 How the dog who knows 1,000 words got her name

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.16

3:10 Police save man with talk of Gamecocks, football

2:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.15

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

2:37 First U.S. mission to sample an asteroid blasts off

1:17 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.13