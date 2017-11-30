The Claw House, Murrells Inlet | Where the Locals Eat

Old South features pulled pork, baby back ribs, hot dogs and hamburgers pulled straight from the smoker. Sides are made from scratch and many Old South customers claim this to be the best barbecue they've ever had.
To ensure the security of airline passengers and the nation’s airports, the
Transportation Security Administration will implement new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items at South Carolina airports in the near future.
Experiential retail is the term used for selling consumers experiences instead of products. Places that offer laser tag or are similar to Dave & Busters are examples. But just where does this trend fit in Myrtle Beach's future growth?