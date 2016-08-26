Take a POV ride around Shark Wake Park with Wakeboard Pro Adam Errington

Thomas Hubener rehearses for his role in Cirque du Soleil show, “Toruk - The First Flight,” Thursday at the Sprint Center. Hubener, a gymnast now turned performer, uses many of the skills he learned as an athlete to thrill audiences. The performer allowed The Star to place a GoPro camera on him as he went through practice. The show was inspired by James Cameron’s “Avatar,” and opened Thursday at the Sprint Center and runs through Sunday. The show envisions a world set thousands of years before the events depicted in the film. The word Toruk, in the Na’vi language, refers to the great leonopteryx, the predator that rules the Pandoran sky.