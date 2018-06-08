New nonstop flights from MYR can take you to 'Where Dreams Come True'

Planning a trip to Disney World — the place "Where Dreams Come True" — just got easier for those traveling from Myrtle Beach.
In fact, the Myrtle Beach International Airport announced Friday that Spirit Airlines will soon be introducing nonstop air service to Orlando International Airport in Florida.
Nonstop flights to Orlando begin Nov. 10, 2018 and will be offered twice a week, year-round.
"Spirit’s announcement is incredible news for the marketplace,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council Chairman in a news release. “Our airport is the only one in the region with nonstop air service to the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Spirit’s decision to commence service from MYR speaks volumes to the strength of our community."
In addition, Spirit will convert its season nonstop air service for Baltimore-Washington International Airport to year-round service. The nonstop flights also begin Nov. 10 and will be offered twice a week, year-round.
"The decision to expand nonstop BWI service, from seasonal to year-round, and the introduction of nonstop, year-round air service to Orlando, FL is huge for the Grand Strand and we thank Spirit for their continued commitment and growth at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” Lazarus added.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
