This local botanical garden was just voted one of the best in North America

Out of all the lush, botanical gardens in North America, Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet was recently voted one of the best.
In April, Brookgreen Gardens was selected as a contender in USA TODAY's annual 10Best Readers' Choice contest for "Best Botanical Garden" in North America.
The public was able to vote online for their favorite garden until the polls closed April 30.
Brookgreen came in ninth place, with Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, taking first.
2018 "Best Botanical Garden" winners
- Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum - Chaska, Minnesota
- Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis
- Vallarta Botanical Gardens - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Denver Botanic Gardens - Denver
- Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta
- Desert Botanical Garden - Phoenix
- Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden - Coral Gables, Florida
- Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, S.C.
- Bloedel Reserve - Bainbridge Island, Washington
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments