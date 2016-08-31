“Gee, I didn’t know about that!”

We’re in between column segments, a great time to toss this idea out to you — Indeed, in case you didn’t know about it.
We cover a broad spectrum of topics about successful living, especially the challenges that we seniors must deal with, don’t we? May I recommend to you a companion resource in this realm, right here in the Grand Strand, which I think can add a lot to most everyone’s wisdom, in tandem with “Real Life”? And it does that in a pleasant, effective, delightfully social, and inexpensive fashion.
So, what is it, already? Coastal Carolina University’s community service outreach adult education institute, Osher Lifetime Learning Institute (OLLI), where, for twenty bucks a semester, plus sometimes a few tuition dollars, we enjoy comeraderie and learning in scores of subjects, all aimed at seniors, at four community-sited education centers. The coming Fall term, beginning this month, features dozens courses, excursions, clubs, projects and seminars specifically in our realm of interest.
“Are you involved, Gary?” I was hoping you’d ask. As a matter of fact, one of the seminars is mine. It’s “Making A Better Estate Plan”, a streamlined expansion and even-better repeat of our primer offering the basics that we need to know in order successfully to make decisions, structure, document, and carry out our estate planning for both incapacity and death. In addition to my discussion, it features a real-live celebrated estates-focused attorney who also is a former probate official, a credentialed surrogate fiduciary and personal responder, and a certified financial planner and assets manager.
In the Spring term we hope to repeat our elder living symposium featuring a dozen or so honored, credentialed, professionals donating (along with me) their time and knowledge as guest presenters about many successful senior living topics, among them elder and estate, senior living and care-providing options, elder abusers and abusees, income and wealth management strategies, Medicare/Medicaid, dealing with health care and its providers, tax strategy, physical and mental health issues and problems, encountering death and funeralities and bereavement, and much more.
OLLI can be a one-stop social, travel, and community
service vehicle, offering clubs, excursions, and projects, all in friendly groups of stimulating people like us.
Need I say more? See, betcha didn’t know about that! It’s all at www.coastal.edu/olli, 843-349-2767, or e-mail me.
Contact Gary Newman at garynewman.clu@gmail.com. Your ideas and comments are always welcome.
