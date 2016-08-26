Back to the future -- from a year ago!

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.26 Pause

0:22 CCU defensive end Marcus Williamson is "a force to be reckoned with"

3:21 Heartfelt talk with crowd at standoff brings police officer to tears

1:58 Mother of baby born with Zika complications shares heartbreaking ordeal

1:14 Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

0:53 Man killed in crash into church in NMB

1:35 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.25

0:57 Firefighters battle fire that gutted NMB home

0:42 Boathouse brings country star Chris Lane for free show Friday

1:18 Grandfather doesn't believe that mother killed baby in fridge