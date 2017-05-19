Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts, Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. 843-424-9573
▪ 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Fellowship Church, Highway 57, Little River. 800-932-8677
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Mended Hearts | noon, fourth Tuesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@mercyhospice.org
▪ Young stroke survivors between ages 20 and 65 | 11:30 a.m. third Wednesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Hospital or 5:30 p.m. education center, Georgetown Memorial Hospital. 843-655-2835 or www.YoungStroke.org.
▪ Survivors of Suicide-SOS | 6-8 p.m. first Wednesday, meeting room, Inlet Square mall. 843-357-6848
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-2 p.m. last Wednesday, Belin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-436-6144
▪ Grief | 10:30-noon first and third Wednesday, Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-979-0304
▪ Diabetes | 11 a.m. to noon, first Wednesday, Tidelands Community Resource Center, 1101 Highmarket St., Georgetown. Free. 843-520-8599 or krutledge@tidelandshealth.org or 843-520-8576 or lweiss@tidelandshealth.org
▪ Parkinson’s | 7 p.m. second Thursday, NHC Health Care, 9405 U.S. 17 Bypass, Garden City Beach. 843-357-2306
▪ Better Breathers Club | 1-2:30 p.m. third Friday, first-floor classroom, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-652-1624
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ 3 - 8 p.m. May 22, Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, 4070 U.S. 501 W., Conway
▪ 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. May 23, Kensington Elementary School, 86 Kensington Blvd., Georgetown
▪ Noon to 4 p.m. May 23, Seasons, Prince Creek West, 125 Sugar Loaf Lane, Murrells Inlet
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24, Santee Cooper - Grand Strand, 305A Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26, Palmetto Pointe Apartments, 3919 Carnegie Ave., Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26, Administrative Building, Conway Medical Center, 300 Singleton Ridge Road, Conway
▪ 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 28, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3501 N. Kings Highway, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30, YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive, Myrtle Beach
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1, Healthcare Partners of SC, 1708 Oak St., Conway
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2, Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Inlet Square Mall, 10125 U.S. 17 Bypass St., Murrells Inlet
CONWAY
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Conway Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.conwaymedicalcenter.com.
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 1101 Fifth Ave., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, 508 Beaty St., Conway. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. May 22, rehabilitation services building, classrooms B and C. 843-347-8013
▪ Myasthenia Gravis - Myrtle Beach | 1-3 p.m. second Saturday, community room, Lakeside Crossing Development, 140 Lakeside Crossing Drive. Conway. 843-504-8063 or 843-855-0076
MYRTLE BEACH
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Grand Strand Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Look Good Feel Better® workshop | 5:45-7:45 p.m. May 22, HealthFinders. 1-800-227-2345 to register.
Self-defense demonstration | 6-7 p.m. May 23, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Medicare 101 class | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21St Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. The free class is an introduction to Medicare. 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org to register.
Seminar: Find help at DivorceCare | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 22 to Nov. 14, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. Free. For people who are separated or divorced. 843-448-4496 to register.
Prime of life yoga classes | 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays, HealthFinders. $10. 843-692-4444
Hatha yoga classes | 10-11:15 a.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. $10. 843-692-4444
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings | Varying schedule, varying locations on the Grand Strand. 24-hour hotline. 843-445-7119 or visit www.aamyrtlebeach.org
▪ Living with Kidney Disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.fresenius kidneycare.com
▪ Overeaters Anonymous, Meetings throughout the Grand Strand. Call for information. 843-222-3416.
▪ Rape Crisis Center | Individual counseling, support group, 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault. 843-448-3180 or 843-448-7273
▪ National Safe Haven Alliance | Operates a 24-hour hotline that women in distress can use for anonymous assistance. 888-510-2229
▪ Unplanned pregnancy? | Free pregnancy testing, free counseling and support. Coastline Women’s Center. 843-488-9971
▪ Addiction counseling | Narconon Arrowhead. Call for free assessments or referrals, 800-468-6933 or www.narcononarrow- head.org
▪ Addiction screenings | Narconon Suncoast can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 877-841-5509 or www.narconon-suncoast.org for free screenings or referrals.
▪ Survivors of Suicide Loss | 6 p.m. third Monday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free. 336-707-0022
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Brain Injury (TBI) and Stoke (ABI) | 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month, Sept.-May, the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. http://billjarvis.org/
▪ Mended Hearts | 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@gmail.com
▪ Alzheimer’s | 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, conference room, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496, ext. 356
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ Inflammatory Bowel Disease | 6:30 p.m. third Friday. 843-997-1671 for location
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver Support | 1-3 p.m. first Friday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-436-6144
▪ ALS - Myrtle Beach | Noon second Saturday of each month, Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach. Free. Open to the public. 843-274-3366
▪ Bereavement | 6-7 p.m. Sundays, The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-733-2430 or personalityprism@gmail.com.
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Grief | 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday, the Center for Counseling and Wellness, 110 Ye Olde Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. 843-663-0770
▪ Alzheimer’s Caregiver | 11 a.m. to noon second Tuesday, Loris Library, 4316 Main St. Free and open to the public. 843-655-7192
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-3 p.m. third Tuesday, Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 1223 Highway 57 N., Little River. 843-436-6144.
▪ NAMI Family | 6-8 p.m. first Thursday, room D, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. 843-281-0245
▪ North Myrtle Beach Parkinson’s group | 2-4 p.m. third Wednesday, Lady of the Sea Catholic church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be Joshua King, who launched new directional Deep Brain Stimulation system in NC/SC. 843-280-3230
▪ Ostomy | 2-4 p.m. first Sunday of April, May, June, Oct. and Nov., cafeteria, McLeod Seacoast Hospital, 4000 S.C. 9 E., Little River. 518-821-7675 or 843-430-1474.
▪ Ostomy | 2-3:30 p.m. fourth Sunday, first-floor conference room, Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Drive, Bolivia, N.C. 910-721-2018.
