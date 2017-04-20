Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
Seminar: Autism and You | 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. speakers and resources, lunch provided, April 28, All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. To register for free event; tawcinfo@gmail.com. 843-385-1111 or 843-424-1129
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts, Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Fellowship Church, Highway 57, Little River. 800-932-8677
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Mended Hearts | noon, fourth Tuesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@mercyhospice.org
▪ Survivors of Suicide-SOS | 6-8 p.m. first Wednesday, meeting room, Inlet Square mall. 843-357-6848
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-2 p.m. last Wednesday, Belin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-436-6144
▪ Diabetes | 11 a.m. to noon, first Wednesday, Tidelands Community Resource Center, 1101 Highmarket St., Georgetown. Free. 843-520-8599 or krutledge@tidelandshealth.org or 843-520-8576 or lweiss@tidelandshealth.org
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24, Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness. 843-237-2205.
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25, Aynor High School, 201 Jordanville Road.
▪ 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26, Georgetown County Family Y, 529 Browns Ferry Road, Georgetown
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27, Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach
CONWAY
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Conway Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.conwaymedicalcenter.com.
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Joint Replacement | Noon April 26, CMC auditorium. Free. Lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, 508 Beaty St., Conway. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. April 24, 6 p.m. classrooms B and C, rehabilitation services building, Conway Medical Center 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Grand Strand Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Support for those dealing with Masculine Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. through May 3, Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care office, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-234-6271 to register.
Begin the Conversation - Advanced Directives | 6-7 p.m. April 24, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Hernia Repair Surgery | 6-7 p.m. April 25, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Art Therapy class | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26, HealthFinders. Free. Adults only. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Colon Cancer Prevention | 6-7 p.m. April 27, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Medicare 101 class | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21St Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. The free class is an introduction to Medicare. 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org to register.
Seminar: Find help at DivorceCare | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 22 to Nov. 14, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. Free. For people who are separated or divorced. 843-448-4496 to register.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings | Varying schedule, varying locations on the Grand Strand. 24-hour hotline. 843-445-7119 or visit www.aamyrtlebeach.org
▪ Living with Kidney Disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.fresenius kidneycare.com
▪ Overeaters Anonymous, Meetings throughout the Grand Strand. Call for information. 843-222-3416.
▪ Rape Crisis Center | Individual counseling, support group, 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault. 843-448-3180 or 843-448-7273
▪ National Safe Haven Alliance | Operates a 24-hour hotline that women in distress can use for anonymous assistance. 888-510-2229
▪ Unplanned pregnancy? | Free pregnancy testing, free counseling and support. Coastline Women’s Center. 843-488-9971
▪ Addiction counseling | Narconon Arrowhead. Call for free assessments or referrals, 800-468-6933 or www.narcononarrow- head.org
▪ Addiction screenings | Narconon Suncoast can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 877-841-5509 or www.narconon-suncoast.org for free screenings or referrals.
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver Support | 1-3 p.m. first Friday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-436-6144
▪ Bereavement | 6-7 p.m. Sundays, The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-733-2430 or personalityprism@gmail.com.
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
Community health fair | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, the Little River United Methodist Church, U.S. 17 and Mineola Avenue. Free blood pressure screening, exercise class guidance, eye exams, hearing test and more. 843-281-8155, oceansiders@aol.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Grief | 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday, the Center for Counseling and Wellness, 110 Ye Olde Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. 843-663-0770
▪ NAMI Family | 6-8 p.m. first Thursday, room D, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. 843-281-0245
▪ Ostomy | 2-4 p.m. first Sunday of April, May, June, Oct. and Nov., cafeteria, McLeod Seacoast Hospital, 4000 S.C. 9 E., Little River. 518-821-7675 or 843-430-1474.
