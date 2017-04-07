Health Briefs

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students Pause

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.7

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology