Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts, Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Fellowship Church, Highway 57, Little River. 800-932-8677
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Young stroke survivors between ages 20 and 65 | 11:30 a.m. third Wednesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Hospital or 5:30 p.m. education center, Georgetown Memorial Hospital. 843-655-2835 or www.YoungStroke.org.
▪ Grief | 10:30-noon first and third Wednesday, Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-979-0304
▪ Parkinson’s | 7 p.m. second Thursday, NHC Health Care, 9405 U.S. 17 Bypass, Garden City Beach. 843-357-2306
▪ Better Breathers Club | 1-2:30 p.m. third Friday, first-floor classroom, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-652-1624
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ 1 - 6 p.m. April 10, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 U.S. 17, Little River
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 11, Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Farlow St., Myrtle Beach
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11, South Strand Complex, 9630 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12, Horry County Complex, 1301 Second Ave., Conway
▪ 1 - 6 p.m. April 13, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet
▪ 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. April 13, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 801 11th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14, Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 85 Baskervill Drive, Pawleys Island
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15, Wal-Mart, 550 U.S.17 N., North Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21, administrative services building auditorium, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8035
CONWAY
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Conway Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.conwaymedicalcenter.com.
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Childbirth class | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
AARP Smart Driver class | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19, Conway Medical Center. $15 for AARP members; $20 for non-members. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Joint Replacement | Noon April 26, CMC auditorium. Free. Lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, 508 Beaty St., Conway. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Breast Cancer | 5:30 p.m. April 11, CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Drive. 843-234-7309
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. April 24, 6 p.m. classrooms B and C, rehabilitation services building, Conway Medical Center 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Grand Strand Medical Center, but some take place at the YMCA on 62nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach or at HealthFinders in Coastal Grand mall. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Support for those dealing with Masculine Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. through May 3, Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care office, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-234-6271 to register.
Safe Sitter Babysitting class for grades 6-8 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10, HealthFinders. $35; includes book bag and materials. 843-692-4444.
Foot screenings | 6-7:30 p.m. April 18, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444.
Infant/Child CPR and First Aid class | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, HealthFinders. $15 per person. 843-692-4444
Sibling Preparation class for children ages 3-10 | 2-3 p.m. April 23, Grand Strand Medical Center. Free. 843-692-4444
Obstetrics tour | 3:30-4 p.m. April 23, Grand Strand Medical Center. Free. 843-692-4444
Begin the Conversation - Advanced Directives | 6-7 p.m. April 24, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Hernia Repair Surgery | 6-7 p.m. April 25, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Art Therapy class | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26, HealthFinders. Free. Adults only. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Colon Cancer Prevention | 6-7 p.m. April 27, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings | Varying schedule, varying locations on the Grand Strand. 24-hour hotline. 843-445-7119 or visit www.aamyrtlebeach.org
▪ Living with Kidney Disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.fresenius kidneycare.com
▪ Overeaters Anonymous, Meetings throughout the Grand Strand. Call for information. 843-222-3416.
▪ Rape Crisis Center | Individual counseling, support group, 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault. 843-448-3180 or 843-448-7273
▪ National Safe Haven Alliance | Operates a 24-hour hotline that women in distress can use for anonymous assistance. 888-510-2229
▪ Unplanned pregnancy? | Free pregnancy testing, free counseling and support. Coastline Women’s Center. 843-488-9971
▪ Addiction counseling | Narconon Arrowhead. Call for free assessments or referrals, 800-468-6933 or www.narcononarrow- head.org
▪ Addiction screenings | Narconon Suncoast can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 877-841-5509 or www.narconon-suncoast.org for free screenings or referrals.
▪ Survivors of Suicide Loss | 6 p.m. third Monday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free. 336-707-0022
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Brain Injury (TBI) and Stoke (ABI) | 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month, Sept.-May, the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. http://billjarvis.org/
▪ Mended Hearts | 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@gmail.com
▪ Alzheimer’s | 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, conference room, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496, ext. 356
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ Inflammatory Bowel Disease | 6:30 p.m. third Friday. 843-997-1671 for location
▪ Bereavement | 6-7 p.m. Sundays, The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-733-2430 or personalityprism@gmail.com.
▪ Cushing’s Syndrome | 1-2 p.m. April 11, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Stroke | 2-4 p.m. April 11, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Prostate Cancer | 6-7 p.m. April 12, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ ARC | 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 17, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Grief | 1:30-2:30 p.m. April 18, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Alzheimer’s Caregiver | 11 a.m. to noon second Tuesday, Loris Library, 4316 Main St. Free and open to the public. 843-655-7192
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-3 p.m. third Tuesday, Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 1223 Highway 57 N., Little River. 843-436-6144.
▪ North Myrtle Beach Parkinson’s group | 2-4 p.m. third Wednesday, Lady of the Sea Catholic church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be Joshua King, who launched new directional Deep Brain Stimulation system in NC/SC. 843-280-3230
▪ Ostomy | 2-3:30 p.m. fourth Sunday, first-floor conference room, Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Drive, Bolivia, N.C. 910-721-2018.
