Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Tidelands Health, but some take place at different locations. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.tidelandshealth.org
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
Obstetrics tour | 6 p.m. March 21, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-520-8490 to register
Friends and Family CPR | 6-8 p.m. March 23, Tidelands Health Conference Center. $20 couple/$10 individual. 843-520-8490 to register
Handle with Care - Baby Care class | 6-8 p.m. March 27, Tidelands Community Resource Center. Free. 843-520-8490 to register
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts, Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Fellowship Church, Highway 57, Little River. 800-932-8677
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Mended Hearts | noon, fourth Tuesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@mercyhospice.org
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-2 p.m. last Wednesday, Belin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-436-6144
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22, Santee Cooper - Grand Strand, 305A Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach
▪ 1:30 - 6:30 p.m. March 23, Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive, Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach, 204 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28, Coastal Carolina Student Union, 100 Spadoni Circle, Conway
▪ 1 - 6 p.m. March 28, The Lakes at Litchfield, 120 Lakes at Litchfield Drive, Pawleys Island
▪ 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29, HealthFinders, Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach
CONWAY
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Conway Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.conwaymedicalcenter.com.
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, 508 Beaty St., Conway. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
Diabetes | 6 p.m. March 27, classrooms B and C, rehabilitation services building, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Grand Strand Medical Center, but some take place at the YMCA on 62nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach or at HealthFinders in Coastal Grand mall. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Seminar: New advancements in the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction | 6-7 p.m. March 21, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Art Therapy class | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22, HealthFinders. Adults only. 843-692-4444
Support for those dealing with Masculine Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. March 29-May 3, Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care office, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-234-6271 to register.
Fit For The Cure event | 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 5, Belk Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach. For every complimentary bra fitting, Belk and Wacoal will donate $4 to Susan G. Komen; purchase a bra or shapewear the donation will double. Call the Intimate Apparel department for an appointment, 843-448-1516 ext. 252
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings | Varying schedule, varying locations on the Grand Strand. 24-hour hotline. 843-445-7119 or visit www.aamyrtlebeach.org
▪ Living with Kidney Disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.fresenius kidneycare.com
▪ Overeaters Anonymous, Meetings throughout the Grand Strand. Call for information. 843-222-3416.
▪ Rape Crisis Center | Individual counseling, support group, 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault. 843-448-3180 or 843-448-7273
▪ National Safe Haven Alliance | Operates a 24-hour hotline that women in distress can use for anonymous assistance. 888-510-2229
▪ Unplanned pregnancy? | Free pregnancy testing, free counseling and support. Coastline Women’s Center. 843-488-9971
▪ Addiction counseling | Narconon Arrowhead. Call for free assessments or referrals, 800-468-6933 or www.narcononarrow- head.org
▪ Addiction screenings | Narconon Suncoast can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 877-841-5509 or www.narconon-suncoast.org for free screenings or referrals.
▪ Survivors of Suicide Loss | 6 p.m. third Monday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free. 336-707-0022
▪ Alzheimer’s | 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, conference room, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496, ext. 356
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ ARC | 5:30 p.m. March 20, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Grief | 1:30 p.m. March 21, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
Childbirth preparation class | 6-8 p.m. March 21, 28, Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. Free for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. 843-716-7243
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-3 p.m. third Tuesday, Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 1223 Highway 57 N., Little River. 843-436-6144.
▪ Ostomy | 2-3:30 p.m. fourth Sunday, first-floor conference room, Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Drive, Bolivia, N.C. 910-721-2018.
