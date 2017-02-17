Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
Hands-Only CPR training | 9-11 a.m. Feb. 24, Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness. Registration is not required. Free.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts,Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Fellowship Church, Highway 57, Little River. 800-932-8677
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Mended Hearts | noon, fourth Tuesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@mercyhospice.org
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-2 p.m. last Wednesday, Belin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-436-6144
▪ Grief | 10:30-noon first and third Wednesday, Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-979-0304
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ Noon - 5 p.m. Feb. 21, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22, Coastal Carolina Student Union, 100 Spadoni Circle, Conway
▪ 2 - 7 p.m. Feb. 23, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 65 Crooked Oak Drive, Pawleys Island
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24, Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors, 951 Shine Ave., Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24, Century 21 Thomas, 625 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave., Murrells Inlet
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27, Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness, 12965 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, 843-237-2205
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27, North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center, 1100 Second Ave. S,, North Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28, Carolina Forest High School, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach
CONWAY
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Freedom from Smoking class | up to 2 hours, Feb. 21, Rehabilitation Services building across from the CMC Emergency Department. $50. 843-234-7401 to reserve your space.
BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center | 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Coastal Centre, Conway. Free for women age 40 and over with no breast concerns. 855-655-2662 to schedule an appointment.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Breast Cancer | 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21, CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Drive, Conway. 843-234-7309
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. Feb. 27, Fit 4 Everyone: Educational Fitness Clinic, Classrooms B and C, Rehabilitation Services Building. 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Survivors of Suicide Loss-Myrtle Beach | 6 p.m. Feb. 20, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Meetings are free and open to anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. 336-707-0022.
Seminar: Weight Loss Surgery | 6-7 p.m. Feb. 21, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Statewide Screening Day | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22, HealthFinders. A1C and lipid profile screenings for $15 each, blood pressure and weight checked for free. First come, first serve basis. 843-692-4444
Art Therapy class | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, HealthFinders. Adults only. 843-692-4444 registration required.
Seminar: What is Atrial Fibrillation? | 6-7 p.m. Feb. 27, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Foot screenings | 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444 for an appointment time.
BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center | 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2 and 3, Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach. Free for women age 40 and over with no breast concerns. 855-655-2662 to schedule an appointment.
Support for those dealing with Masculine Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. March 29-May 3, Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care office, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-234-6271 to register.
SOS Health Care events | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25, https://www.facebook.com/soshealthcareinc
▪ Sensory Friendly Saturday, Conway Library, 801 Main St.
▪ Zumba Party, Sky Fitness 707, 4828 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Survivors of Suicide Loss | 6 p.m. third Monday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free. 336-707-0022
▪ Alzheimer’s | 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, conference room, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496, ext. 356
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ ARC | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Grief | 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
Childbirth preparation class | 6-8 p.m. March 7, 14, 21, 28, Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. Free for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. 843-716-7243
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Grief | 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday, the Center for Counseling and Wellness, 110 Ye Olde Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. 843-663-0770
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-3 p.m. third Tuesday, Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 1223 Highway 57 N., Little River. 843-436-6144.
▪ NAMI Family | 6-8 p.m. first Thursday, room D, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. 843-281-0245
▪ North Myrtle Beach Parkinson’s group | 2-4 p.m. third Wednesday, Lady of the Sea Catholic church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be Joshua King, who launched new directional Deep Brain Stimulation system in NC/SC. 843-280-3230
▪ Ostomy | 2-3:30 p.m. fourth Sunday, first-floor conference room, Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Drive, Bolivia, N.C. 910-721-2018.
