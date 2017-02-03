Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Tidelands Health, but some take place at different locations. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.tidelandshealth.org
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
Lecture: Why Do My Hands Hurts? | 6-7 p.m. Feb. 8, Carolina Orthopaedics, 3545 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Dinner served. Free and open to the public. 843-691-9166 to register.
Hands-Only CPR training | Registration is not required. Free. Schedule as follows:
▪ Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 17, mall area, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
▪ 9-11 a.m. Feb. 24, Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts,Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Young stroke survivors between ages 20 and 65 | 11:30 a.m. third Wednesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Hospital or 5:30 p.m. education center, Georgetown Memorial Hospital. 843-655-2835 or www.YoungStroke.org.
▪ Grief | 10:30-noon first and third Wednesday, Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-979-0304
▪ Parkinson’s | 7 p.m. second Thursday, NHC Health Care, 9405 U.S. 17 Bypass, Garden City Beach. 843-357-2306
▪ Better Breathers Club | 1-2:30 p.m. third Friday, first-floor classroom, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-652-1624
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 7, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Ave. N. and Jordan Road N., Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8, Horry County Complex, 1301 Second Ave., Conway
▪ 1-6 p.m. Feb. 8, St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church, 317 Broad St., Georgetown
▪ Noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 9, McLeod Seacoast Medical Center, 4000 S.C. 9 E., Little River
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Wal-Mart, 2709-A Church St., Conway
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 U.S. 17 S., Garden City Beach
▪ 1-6 p.m. Feb. 13, Lakewood Elementary School, 1675 S.C. 396, Myrtle Beach
▪ 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 14, Horry County Solid Waste Authority, 1886 S.C. 90, Conway
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14, South Strand Complex, 9630 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach
▪ 2 - 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, administrative services building auditorium, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8035
CONWAY
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Conway Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.conwaymedicalcenter.com.
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Freedom from Smoking class | up to 2 hours, every Tuesday through Feb. 21, Rehabilitation Services building across from the CMC Emergency Department. $50. 843-234-7401 to reserve your space.
Breastfeeding class | 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7, nursing education classroom, Conway Medical Center. Free. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Joint Replacement | Noon Feb. 15, CMC auditorium. Free. Lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
Childbirth class | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18, Conway Medical Center. $50. 843-347-8108 to register.
BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center | 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Coastal Centre, Conway. Free for women age 40 and over with no breast concerns. 855-655-2662 to schedule an appointment.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Myasthenia Gravis - Myrtle Beach | 1-3 p.m. second Saturday, community room, Lakeside Crossing Development, 140 Lakeside Crossing Drive. Conway. 843-504-8063 or 843-855-0076
▪ Breast Cancer | 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21, CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Drive, Conway. 843-234-7309
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. Feb. 27, Fit 4 Everyone: Educational Fitness Clinic, Classrooms B and C, Rehabilitation Services Building. 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Grand Strand Medical Center, but some take place at the YMCA on 62nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach or at HealthFinders in Coastal Grand mall. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Seminar: New Minimally Invasive Spine Procedure | 6-7 p.m. Feb. 9, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Infant Care class | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Breastfeeding class | 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Look Good Feel Better workshop | 5:45-7:45 p.m. Feb. 13, HealthFinders. Free for women being treated for cancer. 1-800-227-2345
Seminar: Q & A with a Heart Surgeon | 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Infant/child CPR and First Aid class | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18, HealthFinders. $15 per person. 843-692-4444
Sibling Preparation class for children ages 3-10 | 2-3 p.m. Feb. 19, Grand Strand Medical Center. 843-694-4444
Obstetrics tour | 3:30-4 p.m. Feb. 19, Grand Strand Medical Center. 843-694-4444
BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center | 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2 and 3, Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach. Free for women age 40 and over with no breast concerns. 855-655-2662 to schedule an appointment.
Prime of life yoga classes | 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays, HealthFinders. $10. 843-692-4444
Hatha yoga classes | 10-11:15 a.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. $10. 843-692-4444
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings | Varying schedule, varying locations on the Grand Strand. 24-hour hotline. 843-445-7119 or visit www.aamyrtlebeach.org
▪ Living with Kidney Disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.fresenius kidneycare.com
▪ Overeaters Anonymous, Meetings throughout the Grand Strand. Call for information. 843-222-3416.
▪ Rape Crisis Center | Individual counseling, support group, 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault. 843-448-3180 or 843-448-7273
▪ National Safe Haven Alliance | Operates a 24-hour hotline that women in distress can use for anonymous assistance. 888-510-2229
▪ Unplanned pregnancy? | Free pregnancy testing, free counseling and support. Coastline Women’s Center. 843-488-9971
▪ Addiction counseling | Narconon Arrowhead. Call for free assessments or referrals, 800-468-6933 or www.narcononarrow- head.org
▪ Addiction screenings | Narconon Suncoast can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 877-841-5509 or www.narconon-suncoast.org for free screenings or referrals.
▪ Alzheimer’s | 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, conference room, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496, ext. 356
▪ Inflammatory Bowel Disease | 6:30 p.m. third Friday. 843-997-1671 for location
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Mended Hearts | 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@gmail.com
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ Cushing’s | 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Stroke | 2-4 p.m. Feb. 14, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
Childbirth preparation class | 6-8 p.m. March 7, 14, 21, 28, Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. Free for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. 843-716-7243
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Grief | 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday, the Center for Counseling and Wellness, 110 Ye Olde Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. 843-663-0770
▪ Alzheimer’s Caregiver | 11 a.m. to noon second Tuesday, Loris Library, 4316 Main St. Free and open to the public. 843-655-7192
▪ North Myrtle Beach Parkinson’s group | 2-4 p.m. third Wednesday, Lady of the Sea Catholic church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be Dr. Kimberly Anne Monnell, a Neurology Specialist in Little River,. 843-280-3230
To have your local health events and information listed, please send an e-mail to sneditors@thesunnews.com with the following information: Name of your group, time and date of meeting/event, location/address, topic/purpose, whether it is open to the public, whether it's free or the amount it costs. These announcements are listed each Monday on a space-available basis.
Comments