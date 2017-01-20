Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
Handle with Care - Baby Care class | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23, Tidelands Health Conference Center. 843-520-8490
Friends and Family CPR | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26, Tidelands Health Conference Center. $20 per couple or $10 for individual. 843-520-8490 to register.
Regional health screening | 7:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 558 Black River Road. Screenings include free blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar, vision and hearing. Chemistry profile, $20; complete blood count with differential, $20; thyroid screen, $15; diabetes (hemoglobin A1C), $15; and PSA (prostate) for men, $15. The chemistry profile test requires a 10- to 12-hour fast. 843- 520-8447 or
Hands-Only CPR training | Registration is not required. Free. Schedule as follows:
▪ Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 3, mall area, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
▪ Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 17, mall area, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
▪ 9-11 a.m. Feb. 24, Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness
Learn about women’s heart health | Noon Feb. 10, Tidelands Health Conference Center. Free. Lunch served. 843-527-7405, deadline Feb. 3
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts,Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Mended Hearts | noon, fourth Tuesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@mercyhospice.org
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-2 p.m. last Wednesday, Belin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-436-6144
▪ Mended Hearts | Noon Jan. 24, first-floor classroom, Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital. 843-685-3378
▪ Stroke | 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25, fourth-floor dining room, Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital. 843-652-1875
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 24, Sam's Club, 1946 10th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, Coastal Carolina Student Union, 100 Spadoni Circle, Conway
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Oceanside Village, 1711 U.S. 17 S., Surfside Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Lowe's Surfside, 8672 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1, Conway Christian School, 1200 Medlen Parkway, Conway
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Horry County Public Safety, 2560 Main St., Suite #4, Conway
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3, Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Wal-Mart, 550 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach
CONWAY
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Freedom from Smoking class | up to 2 hours, every Tuesday through Feb. 21, Rehabilitation Services building across from the CMC Emergency Department. $50. 843-234-7401 to reserve your space.
Seminar: Spine | Noon Jan. 27, CMC Auditorium. Free. Complimentary lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
Special needs event | 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 28, ISI Tumbling Factory, 2926 Church St., Conway. 843-283-3033 or ace@sos-healthcare.com
Sensory Friendly Saturday | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway. 843-283-3033 or ace@sos-healthcare.com
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. Jan. 23, classroom B and C, Rehabilitation Services Building, across from the CMC Emergency Department. 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
It’s time to begin the conversation about your end of life care | 6-7 p.m. Jan. 24, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Are your shoes benefiting the health of your feet? | 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444 to register.
Seminar: Weight Loss Surgery | 6-7 p.m. Jan. 27, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444 to register.
36th annual health fair | 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4, Coastal Grand Mall. $30 for a panel 30 blood profile plus thyroid and can visit with physician/hospital booths offering free screenings and health information. 843-692-4444
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings | Varying schedule, varying locations on the Grand Strand. 24-hour hotline. 843-445-7119 or visit www.aamyrtlebeach.org
▪ Living with Kidney Disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.fresenius kidneycare.com
▪ Overeaters Anonymous, Meetings throughout the Grand Strand. Call for information. 843-222-3416.
▪ Rape Crisis Center | Individual counseling, support group, 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault. 843-448-3180 or 843-448-7273
▪ National Safe Haven Alliance | Operates a 24-hour hotline that women in distress can use for anonymous assistance. 888-510-2229
▪ Unplanned pregnancy? | Free pregnancy testing, free counseling and support. Coastline Women’s Center. 843-488-9971
▪ Addiction counseling | Narconon Arrowhead. Call for free assessments or referrals, 800-468-6933 or www.narcononarrow- head.org
▪ Alzheimer’s | 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday, conference room, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496, ext. 356
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Childbirth preparation class | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 or March 7, 14, 21, 28, Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. Free for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. 843-716-7243
Pregnancy celebration | 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26, McLeod Loris, 3655 Mitchell St., Loris. Features educational presentations, vendors, raffles, prizes, labor and delivery tours, dinner and dessert. Event is for interested or expecting mothers plus one guest. 843-390-8327 or jbeverly@mcleodhealth.org to register.
Water classes for people suffering with arthritis | 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River. 843-399-2582
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Ostomy | 2-3:30 p.m. fourth Sunday, first-floor conference room, Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Drive, Bolivia, N.C. 910-721-2018.
