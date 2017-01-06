Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
▪ 7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
▪ 6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts,Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Young stroke survivors between ages 20 and 65 | 11:30 a.m. third Wednesday, first-floor classroom, Waccamaw Hospital or 5:30 p.m. education center, Georgetown Memorial Hospital. 843-655-2835 or www.YoungStroke.org.
▪ Grief | 10:30-noon first and third Wednesday, Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-979-0304
▪ Parkinson’s | 7 p.m. second Thursday, NHC Health Care, 9405 U.S. 17 Bypass, Garden City Beach. 843-357-2306
▪ Better Breathers Club | 1-2:30 p.m. third Friday, first-floor classroom, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. 843-652-1624
GRAND STRAND
Blood drives sponsored by American Red Cross are scheduled as follows. Call 843-839-4483 or 800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org. American Red Cross Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4, open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ 1 - 6 p.m. Jan. 9, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 U.S. 17, Little River
▪ 1 - 6 p.m. Jan. 9, First Baptist Church, 711 16th Ave. N., Surfside Beach
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Santee Cooper, 305A Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach
▪ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive, Murrells Inlet
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, St. Michael's Catholic Church, 572 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet
▪ 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Belin United Methodist Church, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
CONWAY
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Freedom from Smoking class | up to 2 hours, every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to Feb. 21, Rehabilitation Services building across from the CMC Emergency Department. $50. 843-234-7401 to reserve your space
Seminar: Joint Replacement | Noon Jan. 12, CMC Auditorium. Free. Complimentary lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Osteoporosis | 5 p.m. Jan. 12, CMC Auditorium. Free. 843-347-8108
Childbirth class | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Spine | Noon Jan. 27, CMC Auditorium. Free. Complimentary lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Breast Cancer | 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10, CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Drive. 843-234-7309
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. Jan. 23, classroom B and C, Rehabilitation Services Building, across from the CMC Emergency Department. 843-347-8013
▪ Myasthenia Gravis - Myrtle Beach | 1-3 p.m. second Saturday, community room, Lakeside Crossing Development, 140 Lakeside Crossing Drive. Conway. 843-504-8063 or 843-855-0076
MYRTLE BEACH
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Special Needs Night | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10, Rockin' Jump, 2200 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach. $10 per jumper, $5 additional jumper. 843-283-3033 or ace@soshealthcare.com
SOS Health Care | 1-3 p.m. Jan. 14, Tanner’s Ranch, 10160 McDowell Shortcut Road, Murrells Inlet. $10 per child. Equestrian fun, snacks, crafts and more. 843-283-3033 or ace@soshealthcare.com to reserve your spot; deadline is Jan. 10.
SOS Health Care | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14, Sensory Friendly Saturday, Carolina Forest Library. 843-283-3033 or ace@soshealthcare.com
Infant Care class | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Breastfeeding class | 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Sibling Preparation class for children ages 3-10 | 2-3 p.m. Jan. 15, Grand Strand Medical Center. Free. 843-692-4444
Obstetrics tour | 3:30-4 p.m. Jan. 15, Grand Strand Medical Center. Free. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement | 6-7 p.m. Jan. 18, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Infant/Child CPR and First Aid class | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21, HealthFinders. $15. 843-692-4444
It’s time to begin the conversation about your end of life care | 6-7 p.m. Jan. 24, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
Seminar: Are your shoes benefiting the health of your feet? | 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444 to register.
Seminar: Weight Loss Surgery | 6-7 p.m. Jan. 27, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444 to register.
36th annual health fair | 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4, Coastal Grand Mall. $30 for a panel 30 blood profile plus thyroid and can visit with physician/hospital booths offering free screenings and health information. 843-692-4444
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Survivors of Suicide Loss | 6 p.m. third Monday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free. 336-707-0022
▪ Inflammatory Bowel Disease | 6:30 p.m. third Friday. 843-997-1671 for location
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Mended Hearts | 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@gmail.com
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ Cushing’s Syndrome | 1 p.m. Jan. 10, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Stroke | 2 p.m. Jan. 10, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ La Leche Breastfeeding | 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Prostate Cancer | 6 p.m. Jan. 11, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ ARC | 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Grief | 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Brain Injury (TBI) and Stoke (ABI) | 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month, the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. http://billjarvis.org/
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Childbirth preparation class | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10, 17, 24 or March 7, 14, 21, 28, Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. Free for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. 843-716-7243
Pregnancy celebration | 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26, McLeod Loris, 3655 Mitchell St., Loris. Features educational presentations, vendors, raffles, prizes, labor and delivery tours, dinner and dessert. Event is for interested or expecting mothers plus one guest. 843-390-8327 or jbeverly@mcleodhealth.org to register.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Alzheimer’s Caregiver | 11 a.m. to noon second Tuesday, Loris Library, 4316 Main St. Free and open to the public. 843-655-7192
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver | 1-3 p.m. third Tuesday, Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 1223 Highway 57 N., Little River. 843-436-6144.
▪ North Myrtle Beach Parkinson’s group | 2-4 p.m. third Wednesday, Lady of the Sea Catholic church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be Dr. Kimberly Anne Monnell, a Neurology Specialist in Little River,. 843-280-3230
